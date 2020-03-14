Rwanda also registers first case of coronavirus

The Rwandan government has also confirmed its first case of coronavirus; a day after Kenya registered its first case too.

Rwanda’s Health Ministry confirmed in a statement that they released on Saturday March 14 after stating that the case is of an Indian National who returned from Mumbai on March 8 tested positive.

“An Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India, on 8 March 2020 has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry in the statement added that the patient had no symptoms upon arrival in Rwanda and reported himself to a health facility on 13 March, where he was immediately tested.

He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients.

All residents of Rwanda should continue to observe all instructions from health authorities, particularly by washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and reporting any symptoms by calling the toll-free number 114.”

This has happened just a day after Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

