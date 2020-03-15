Coronavirus; Rwanda closes schools, worship places in new restrictions

In a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the government of Rwanda has tightened restrictions to cover all public gatherings, including closing schools, a ban on weddings, and sporting events. The new restrictions, which are an expansion of those issued last Sunday, go into force today Sunday – March 15.

This comes after the East African country recorded its first case of a COVID-19 case of an Indian national yesterday March 14.

The statement issued by the Minister of Health said: “Following the assessment by Ministry of Health, the following measures shall be observed for an initial period of two weeks in order to further strengthen the country’s ability to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 Coronavirus transmission,” said the Rwandan Health Minister in a statement.”

Earlier restrictions had banned all concerts and events such as rallies, exhibitions and trade shows.

Activities to be affected with effect from Sunday 15 and 16 March 2020 are; Places of worship, schools, weddings and sporting events postponed a number of people attending burials restricted and employees permitted to work from home.

However, businesses and restaurants will be allowed to continue operating but operators have been advised to keep a distance from customers as well as avoid overcrowding public transport.

Rwanda’s health minister confirmed in a statement released on Saturday March 14, stating that they recorded their first case of Corona Virus (COVID 19).

“An Indian citizen that arrived from Mumbai, India on 8 March had tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment.” Said the Rwandan Health Minister in a statement

The Minister has advised any person having symptoms to stay at home.

