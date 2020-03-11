Shock as UK Health Minister contracts Coronavirus

In what can be described as an unprecedented speed of disease spread, the Minister of Health in the United Kingdom Nadine Dorries, has tested positive to the Coronavirus, the BBC has reported.

The BBC has also reported that Ms. Dorries first showed symptoms of the disease last Thursday, the same day she attended a key meeting with colleague ministers and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dorries says she has been self-isolating since Friday and that the government’s public health department has since been tracing all people she could have come into contact with.

Ms. Dorries, 62, has however expressed concern over her 82 year old mother whom she said started coughing last week.

Ms. Dorries joins an expanding list of over 380 people in the UK, who have so far contracted the disease that started in the Chinese province of Hubei only three months ago. The disease has killed 6 people already in the UK.

Arsenal stars go into self isolation, match is cancelled

The rapid spread of the disease is not sparing any aspect of life. This is evidenced by latest news that the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal that was supposed to be played on Wednesday has been postponed because some Arsenal stars came into contact with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who tested positive for the virus.

