Soccer Commentators on local FM stations don’t make good listening

If you are a good listener following the English Premier League, you will no doubt have come into listening to our local commentators.

To put it mildly, they are nearly useless. You cannot get a good picture of the progress of the match by following them.

Contrast this to the way the English commentators do their own matches. You find that you can know which player is having the ball; and you can follow the progress of the ball, from one place on the pitch to another, by the team players having the ball. With our commentators, you find them yelling just the name of the team. For instance: Arsenal…., Arsenal,…. Arsenal……; and so on and so forth. You do not know who the player having the ball is!

The reason these commentators keep being constantly employed as such is that the listeners tend to follow them while at the same time watching the match on television, so they can afford to ignore, what I would simply term; a tirade! Let the proprietors of the FM radio stations take account of what I am saying.

Jasper Bamukuddembe, Jinja

Comments

comments