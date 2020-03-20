They still want to kill me!

After surviving circumcision, Julie Mutonyi was forced to flee her country leaving her daughter and husband behind

When Julie Mutonyi starts narrating her female circumcision ordeal, you cannot fail to shed a tear.

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is one of the mischievous practices that have made people especially women to hate their culture. Many have died or lost a chance to give birth, due to this backward practice.

FGM is the ritual cutting of the external female genitalia as a girl’s rite of passage into womanhood and if she is not circumcised then she is considered impure and an outcast in the community.

Mutonyi, is one of the few lucky women to have survived the act but with a heavy price.

Her financially unstable father was a polygamous man who couldn’t take good care of his family so her aunt Margaret Kabuya who used to stay in Kisugu, a Kampala suburb pledged to take her in order for her to have a decent life.

While at her aunt’s place, Mutonyi was exposed to FGM practices since the former was an influential person in their culture and the acts were being initiated at her home.

“Our home was always filled with different people most especially women and girls. From a tender age, I witnessed my aunt and some elderly women take girls in the wee hours of the night for circumcision.

I was warned never ever to reveal these details to anyone,” the 26 year old recalls.

Her turn:

Mutonyi was ever scared of her 18th birthday because, the initiation was always done at that age. Unfortunately, she had no one to allay her fears to. However, while in high school, she met her current husband Nixon Adonis. By that time she was 16 years old.

“We became very close and used to share a lot between us. But my unstable mood became an issue that he decided to bring it up for discussion if we were to continue being together. I was left with no choice but to reveal my dreaded fear of FGM to him,” says Mutonyi

“Around November 2011, my aunt approached me to start preparing for my initiation into womanhood. I was scared to death. I had a long discussion with Nixon about this. He suggested we involve his mother for additional advice,” she recounts.

When she met her mother-in-law, she was advised to leave the country for a while since the cultural leaders were not going to stop bothering her until their mission is executed.

“She also suggested an International Employment Agency that could facilitate my travel, accommodation, and Job placement in Cairo Egypt. We agreed and set out to an execution plan.”

Mutonyi went to Egypt. However, her stay was short-lived since her boss was sexually harassing her. She couldn’t take it any longer thus coming back to Uganda.

“Shortly after my arrival, I was summoned by my father who advised me to give in and be circumcised. He further told me that I wasn’t going to be able to run for long since no one from my background had ever succeeded in dodging the practice. I threatened to take them to police if they tried to do anything to me. He got very angry and beat me up.” Mutonyi recounts.

Following the incident, Mutonyi’s family started discriminating against her. Her father reached an extent of disowning her.

To cool off the stress, Mutonyi decided to again leave the country.

“On the 2nd, of September 2015, I travelled to Istanbul Turkey and stayed with my friend and former schoolmate Sarah Roberts till October, 2017 when I came back thinking that it was ok now.

Getting pregnant:

At the beginning of 2018, Mutonyi got pregnant for Nixon who immediately formalized their relationship through a civil marriage.

“The news about my return, pregnancy and marriage spread so fast in the family and it wasn’t well received. I started receiving threats from my family members regarding my marriage and pregnancy before initiation.”

The couple was then forced to relocate from Kibuli to Kyaliwajjala to save their dear lives. On the 11 October, 2018, Mutonyi gave birth to her daughter Eleanor Genesis Adonis.

Mutonyi gets kidnapped:

On 10 November, 2019, as Nixon was attending an end of year party at his work place, Mutonyi says she was attacked by two men who broke into her house at around 3am.

The unidentified men asked her to go with them if she wanted her daughter to stay alive.

“I told them I was not going anywhere without my baby, I felt a hard knock on my head. I blacked out”

When she regained her consciousness, Mutonyi saw herself in a strange uncompleted house surrounded by men; all naked, her hands tied and legs wide spread apart.

imagine her aunt behind the inhuman act. The kidnappers really tortured and harassed her injuring her neck, brutalised and strangled before passing out, causing permanent scars on her body.

“I couldn’t believe that my aunt had kidnapped me so as to circumcise me. It was so disheartening. I was also worried about my daughter.

“At that moment I was barely healed from child birth. I cried and pleaded but it all fell on deaf ears, my aunt was ranting of how far I have been dodging the ritual and now my time had finally come,” teary Mutonyi asserts.

Luckily enough, police intervened before the mother of one could be mutilated following a tip off from one of Mutonyi’s neigbours who called her husband.

“Because Nixon knew my family had earlier on attempted to kidnap me and failed, he went to the police. The police immediately called my father threatened him with imprisonment. He was forced to give them the location of where they were keeping me.”

In the due course, my father who already had Blood pressure got so scared of being imprisoned that he became more sick. He was admitted but a few days later, he died. The family accused me of killing him, they even prevented me from going to his burial.”

The family members have since threatened Mutonyi’s life saying that she is a curse to them. This forced her to again flee the country to United States of America leaving behind her daughter and husband.

