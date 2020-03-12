Tumukunde is arrested

Lieutenant General Henry Tumukunde has this evening been arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Police and the Special Forces Command (SFC), eye witnesses have confirmed.

Tumukunde was arrested at his home in Kololo in an operation that was partly commanded by the Criminal Investigations Directorate Grace Akullo.

Preliminary reports indicate that he was driven to Kireka where he is expected to spend the night before he is produced in the Military Court Martial.

Reports indicate he may face treason charges for his alleged leaking of state secrets.

