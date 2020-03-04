Tumukunde’s Presidential bid gets hostile reaction

Lieutenant General Henry Tumukunde has written to the Electoral Commission about his intentions to contest for president of Uganda in the next general elections.

In a 2-page letter he wrote to the Electoral Commission (EC) and shared on his Twitter page, Gen. Tumukunde said in part that: “My consultations will therefore target various interest groups in the country with a view of facilitating my decisions ahead of nominations of presidential candidates alated for October 2020.”

Tumukunde notes in the last paragraph of his letter that: “I join other well meaning Ugandans to support the fundamental change which we promised Ugandans in the past and a peaceful transition from one generation to another.”

But his bombshell declaration has attracted a largely hostile response from many corners of Uganda’s society with many observing that although it is his constitutional right to stand for president, he is not any different from the ruling NRM regime or even the generation he claims he was to displace.

Many have also cast doubt on the genuineness of his bid likening it to that of former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi who contested against Museveni in 2016, but appeared to have gone back into the NRM fold.



NRM spokesperson Ofwono Opondo dismissed the retired Gen’s bid as a selfish project.

He posted on his twitter account saying: “It’s his right but i think doing it more because of arrogance, false self actualisation, and perhaps as a possible business transaction.”

Partly due to his personality as an elite soldier, but also because of his former role as the head of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Tumukunde has cut out a posture of someone who is aloof and indifferent to the suffering of ordinary Ugandans.

