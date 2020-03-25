Two suspected COVID-19 patients quarantined at Mbale Regional Referral hospital

Two residents of Mbale district in eastern region have been quarantined at Mbale regional referral hospital following their return from countries that have already reported a number of coronavirus cases, Dr Jonathan Wangisi, the Mbale District Health Officer has revealed.

Wangisi on Tuesday evening revealed that the two patients shown signs and symptoms of coronavirus and that they are being quarantined at Municipal Health Centre (II), which is the isolation facility for Mbale regional hospital.

“The two victims have signs of the virus, they are currently quarantined in an isolation ward at Mbale Main hospital under close monitoring,” he said.

He further revealed that one suspected patient was picked from Crown Suites Hotel in Mbale where he had isolated himself days back upon return from Italy.

The second according to Wanzisi is a resident of Namatala Ward who reportedly returned from Kenya last week with symptoms of Coranavirus.

Wangisi said samples of the two victims have been sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe for testing.

“We have already taken samples from them for specialised analysis,” he said

The Director of Mbale referral hospital, Dr Emmanuel Tugaineyo said that the eastern is at a high risk of the pandemic because of acquiesced Kenya-Uganda border points especially in areas of Busia, Tororo and Namisindwa Districts.

Comments

comments