U.K’s Boris Johnson tests positive to Coronavirus

Johnson’s situation comes amid shocking news that the death toll in the UK more than tripled in just 24 hours from 113 to 578 people.

Johnson is the second high-ranking UK government official to test positive after health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive to the disease. Dorries has reportedly since been cured of the disease.

Prince Charles, the first in line to inherit the UK throne, also tested positive to the disease.

The UK has so far lost more people (578) to COVID-19 than those who have recovered (134) out of a total 11,658 confirmed cases.

