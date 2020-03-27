U.K’s Boris Johnson tests positive to Coronavirus

Connect with us

UK Prime Minister Johnson has tested positive to coronavrus

In perhaps the latest sign of an escalation of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he tested positive to the virus after experiencing cough and related Coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson’s situation comes amid shocking news that the death toll in the UK more than tripled in just 24 hours from 113 to 578 people.

Johnson is the second high-ranking UK government official to test positive after health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive to the disease. Dorries has reportedly since been cured of the disease.

Prince Charles, the first in line to inherit the UK throne, also tested positive to the disease.

The UK has so far lost more people (578) to COVID-19 than those who have recovered (134) out of a total 11,658 confirmed cases.

