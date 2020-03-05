UCAA conducts Air licensing Services Public Hearing

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) held an Air service Licensing Public Hearing where Companies that applied to obtain Air service Licenses in Uganda defended their applications and intentions in business before approval by the UCAA board

The public hearing that was held at Mestil Hotel Nsambya saw three companies, Grand Air services, Zone 4 International Airlines and Jet ways Airlines Limited defend their applications, explain their capabilities and intentions in business

Mike Ndawula the UCAA Board Chairperson said the public hearing where members of the public are in attendance, companies do present and defend their abilities followed by questions from the public for clarification on some contentious issues

Ndawula added, “We also look at the opportunities the applicants are to provided and contribute to the Aviation industry, our economy, tourism sector among others and within 7daysb after the boards decision the companies will know their fate”.

According to the manager Public Affairs UCCA Vianney Luggya, The Airlines that appeared for the hearing, Jetways Airlines Limited applied for Non-scheduled Passengers and Cargo services license while Grand Air Services and Zone 4 International limited applied for non-scheduled Cargo Service licenses.

On the same event, UCAA launched an Online Air Service Licensing portal that allows air operators to easily apply for the Air service License.

The Head of UCT at UCAA James Mubiru said the portal will improve on service delivery as applicants can track their applications and also cut on costs as it is flexible and requires limited movements.

