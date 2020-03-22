Uganda Confirms first COVID-19 Case

Uganda has registered its first COVID-19 case of a Ugandan National who arrived on Saturday 21st March at Entebbe airport.

The 36 year old Ugandan male who was from Dubai aboard an Ethopian airline has been confirmed to be infected with the deadly COVID-19 after subsequent temperatures and samples were taken from hime.

According to the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the victim did not have any flu or cough but had high temperature and fever which prompted for his isolation at Entebbe Grade B hospital.

“The victim had high temperatures and fever by 2am the time of his arrival which prompted his isolation at the Entebbe Grade B hospital” said Aceng.

Aceng added “the other passengers that were on board the aeroplane are under quarantine and will go for sample tests as we have withheld their passports”

Aceng applauded the staff for the good work and swift play in handling the case and also added “isolating and quarantining on arrival is a good move as it doesn’t call for looking of people that have made contacts”

The victim is a resident of Kibuli Kakungulu zone, Kampala and he had travelled on 17th March to Dubai for business purposes.

The Ministry has so far quarantined 1827 travellers with 827 completing self quarantine and 1000 under quarantine, earlier President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni banned entry of people into the country through water, road and air exept Cargo planes.

This is a developing story

