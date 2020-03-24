Uganda confirms new 8 COVID-19 cases

Uganda has confirmed new 8 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 9 cases all travelling from Dubai

The Minister for health Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng While addressing the media at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Wandegeya Kamapla confirmed the cases where 6 were quarantined on arrival and the two were under self quarantine.

“The victims are all Ugandan nationals who had all travelled to Dubai either by Fly Emirates or Ethiopian Airlines and these were part of the 35 tests that were made today Tuesday, 24 March 2020” Said Aceng.

However Aceng said all cases Uganda is getting are from Dubai and all travelled on Ethopian Airlines or Emirates questioning whether what was reported on Dubai were facts.

Aceng revealed that the Ministry is following all other individuals on a daily basis and also have records for the passengers from Dubai hence calling upon those who travelled from Dubai within the last 14 days to call the ministry so that they can be checked.

As of to date, a total of 2661 traveller’s including Ugandans have been under self or institutional isolation and quarantine

Where 1356 are under follow up with 774 of these are under institutional quarantine while 582 are under self quarantine of which 1305 individuals from high risk countries have completed their 14 days quarantine.

The Ministry also called for a 4 meter social distancing by the public among other measures.

