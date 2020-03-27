Uganda Coronavirus cases rise to 18, as the U.S now becomes new epicentre

Uganda has recorded an additional four cases of people with Coronavirus, bringing to 18 the total number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 patients currently under treatment in Entebbe and Masaka, according to Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health.

In a twitter post, Dr. Atwine confirmed that out of the 197 people, mostly returnees from Dubai, that were tested, four people were found to have the virus that causes the deadly COVID-19 disease that is killing hundreds of people in many countries.

Dr. Atwine said the four had been under institutional quarantine at a hotel facility in Entebbe, but that they have now been moved to Mulago national referral hospital.

U.S now a COVID-19 hotspot

Meanwhile, the United States is quickly becoming the new epicentre of the Coronavirus, as it recorded a sharp jump in positive cases to become the country with highest number of people with the virus.

As of March 27, the U.S had recorded 85,000 confirmed cases and overtaking China which remains at 81, 286 and Italy with 80,589 cases.

Although Italy remains the hardest hit country with 8,215 deaths, the sharp rise in cases in the U.S has triggered fear that the U.S is on track to become the worst affected country considering the geographical size of the country but also due to the poor health case system that has left millions out of reach of testing facilities.

In Europe, Spain is replacing the epicentre of the disease, with over 4,300 deaths out of more than 57,700 cases.

The overall number of people infected by the virus has now officially crossed half a million people with a death toll of 24,000 people.

In addition, Coronavirus has now reached 191 countries out of the total number of 195 member countries of the United Nations.

