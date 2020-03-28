Uganda Coronavirus cases reach 30

The number of COVID-19 patients in Uganda has risen to 30, as of March 29, 2020, the Minister of Health has confirmed.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health confirmed this in a twitter post, noting that they tested 225 people, out of whom 7 turned positive and the remaining 218 turned out negative.

Majority of those who have so far tested positive, according to the Ministry of Health, have a history of travel to other countries, with majority having come passed through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its business capital Dubai.

Dr. Aceng has reassured the public that those who have so far tested positive to the disease are in stable condition.

