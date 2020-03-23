Connect with us

UPDF deploys medics to manage all Quarantine centres

Health

UPDF deploys medics to manage all Quarantine centres

Avatar
Published on

Brig. Richard Karemire

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has deployed a team of medics to manage all quarantine centres in Kampala and Entebbe, following the outbreak of COVID-19 which is caused by coronavirus.

The deadly disease broke out in the Hubei province of China in December 2019 and later spread to different parts of world.

Captain Kyitahimbwa of the Air Force and Capt Magoba of the Special Forces Command (SFC) have been tasked  to lead the group in overseeing all quarantine centers in Entebbe and Kampala areas to ensure pliability of the already set guidelines.

According to Brig. Richard Karemire, the Army Spokesperson, the UPDF team of doctors was trained by the Ministry Of Health (MOH) and have been dispatched to Entebbe grade (B) hospital and all quarantine centres.

Amongst the hotels where quarantined victims are held include, Imperial Botanical, Arch Apartments, Emin Pasha Hotel, Central Inn, Mission Hotel and Protea.

The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Acheng on Saturday noted that over 1800 travelers including Ugandans had been quarantined over coronavirus.

“About 827 are completing self quarantine while about 1000 are under quarantine,” Aceng revealed.

She further called upon Ugandans to continue following set guidelines.

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top