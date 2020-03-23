UPDF deploys medics to manage all Quarantine centres

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has deployed a team of medics to manage all quarantine centres in Kampala and Entebbe, following the outbreak of COVID-19 which is caused by coronavirus.

The deadly disease broke out in the Hubei province of China in December 2019 and later spread to different parts of world.

Captain Kyitahimbwa of the Air Force and Capt Magoba of the Special Forces Command (SFC) have been tasked to lead the group in overseeing all quarantine centers in Entebbe and Kampala areas to ensure pliability of the already set guidelines.

According to Brig. Richard Karemire, the Army Spokesperson, the UPDF team of doctors was trained by the Ministry Of Health (MOH) and have been dispatched to Entebbe grade (B) hospital and all quarantine centres.

Amongst the hotels where quarantined victims are held include, Imperial Botanical, Arch Apartments, Emin Pasha Hotel, Central Inn, Mission Hotel and Protea.

The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Acheng on Saturday noted that over 1800 travelers including Ugandans had been quarantined over coronavirus.

“About 827 are completing self quarantine while about 1000 are under quarantine,” Aceng revealed.

She further called upon Ugandans to continue following set guidelines.

