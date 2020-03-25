UPDF renovates Maternity Ward in Luweero

The Camp Commandant of Bombo general headquarters, Maj Gen Joram Kakari Tumwine has expressed gratitude to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF’s) Wazalendo Sacco for prioritizing the general military hospital by constructing, renovating and expanding the maternity ward.

Maj Gen Tumwine, who officiated the commissioning of a maternity ward in Bombo General Military Hospital (BGMH) in Luweero District said that this ward will enhance the health standards for the soldiers and the local community.

“I urge the end users to make good use of the facility to serve the purpose for long,” he said

Tumwine further reminded the public to abide by the health precautions being put into place by the ministry of health.

He also urged the public to adopt the Presidential directives to avert the serious epidemic virus commonly known as CODIV 19 which is a very serious concern worldwide.

Brig Dr Patrick Ochen the UPDF Director of Mental Health who represented the Chief Medical Services, Maj Gen Ambrose Musinguzi said that he is happy to see mothers giving birth in a clean place.

“The 25 additional beds at the maternity will promote face value at the facility bringing in more mothers who will require more facilities in the near future,” said Dr. Ochen.

The Head of Department Col Dr Nobert Kabugo said, the former maternity ward was handling between 15 and 25 mothers who are ready to give birth using 15 beds but the facility is now having 30 beds capacity to handle 30 mothers.

“I appreciate the efforts put in place by Wazalendo Sacco for financing and overseeing the works of the project” he said

The Chief Executive Officer Col. Joseph Onata said that the project started in 2018 as a concern from the community. Due to the appreciation of the Wazalendo Sacco shares, the project costed UGX154.9m

He applauded Wazalendo members for mobilizing the money in form of savings to improve on their welfare and to support more projects of the kind.

