Vendors praise Museveni over Coronavirus

Vendors at Kiganda Trading Centre in Kiganda zone, Kiira municipality in Wakiso district have praised president Museveni for caring about their health.

The vendors who were very excited said that they were surprised to discover that the fountain of honor was still thinking and caring about their health.

Samuel Kakaire, who roasts maize in the market, thanked the president for realizing the danger of Coronavirus even before it attacked the country.

“I have decided to vote ‘Muzei’ again. All along, I did not know that the president cared about my health.” he said

Rose Nabukwasi another vendor who sells fried cassava in the same market said that what the president did was in the interest of their lives so he deserves credit.

“I was surprised when I heard the directives. Imagine the president’s children cannot be affected if the disease attacks, but he chose to care for us Ugandans, I think credit should be given where it is due,” she said

Hamidu, commonly known as ‘muzei musiramu’, selling cooked rice in the same trading centre did not differ from others saying that Museveni indeed cares.

“As you can see, I have already secured a sanitizer, I have picked my children from school and very ready to follow the directive,” he said

This market center, which declared Friday as the open market day converges a minimum of 1000 vendors especially in the evening.

Vendors also vowed to abide by the president’s directive on markets and other public gatherings.

By Today Friday March 20, 2020, no case had been confirmed in Uganda.

President Museveni on Wednesday this week while addressing the state about the status of coronavirus in Uganda issued directives that have to be followed in order to avoid the virus from entering or spreading in the country.

Summary of Museveni’s Directives

Schools to be closed starting today Friday March 20, 2020 for 32 days

Religious institutions including Churches, Mosques were also suspended for a month.

Political and cultural gatherings were also suspended for one month.

No more travels to or from affected countries like; China, USA, United Kingdom, Italy, German, Spain, and others. And Ugandans who return to the country shall be quarantined for 14 days.

Wedding ceremonies that gather lots of people were also suspended for 32 days.

Burials are to be attended by immediate relatives and if someone has died because of corona, the government shall take over the burial ceremony.

Factories and other large industries shall continue operating but under standard operating procedure which shall be put in place by the ministry of health.

Don’t travel unless it’s necessary.

Clubs, Bars, Pubs, Concerts, and Cinemas are also suspended for a month.

