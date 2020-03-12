WHO, declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

The World Health Organisation has declared corona virus as a Pandemic.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death,” the Director General of the UN global health body Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the media briefing at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday this week.

By Wednsiday March, 11, 2020, there were a total of 126,380 Cases, with 4,634 Deaths reported and 68,313 Recovered, according to worldometers

81 countries had not reported any cases, and 57 countries have reported 10 cases or less by press time.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic” Ghebreyesus added.

WHO also expressed fear that in the near days and weeks ahead, they expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action,”

Luckily, Uganda has not reported any case yet.

The centre for disease control issued some guidelines that should be followed in order to prevent this deadly disease especially for those who have’nt been infected

