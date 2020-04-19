Connect with us

7 injured at Sudhir’s Entebbe hotel construction site

News

7 injured at Sudhir’s Entebbe hotel construction site

Avatar
Published on

The collapsed hotel building in Entebbe

Seven people sustained injuries at city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s unfinished hotel located at former Ssese Gateway Beach at Katabi in Entebbe municipality.

According to one eye witness, 3 people were severely injured as the 4 escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were rushed to Entebbe hospital as police has launched an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind collapsing.

Initial reports indicate poor workmanship on the part of the engineer.

The UGX36billion project in Entebbe sits on a 20 acre piece of land.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top