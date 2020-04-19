7 injured at Sudhir’s Entebbe hotel construction site

Seven people sustained injuries at city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s unfinished hotel located at former Ssese Gateway Beach at Katabi in Entebbe municipality.

According to one eye witness, 3 people were severely injured as the 4 escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were rushed to Entebbe hospital as police has launched an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind collapsing.

Initial reports indicate poor workmanship on the part of the engineer.

The UGX36billion project in Entebbe sits on a 20 acre piece of land.

