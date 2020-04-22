Connect with us

Mivumba imports suspended

News

Mivumba imports suspended

Second hand cloth bales. The industry provides millions of jobs to Ugandans

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has suspended the importation of used clothes and footware as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, UNBS says: “Following the declaration of the Coronavirus disease, a global pandemic by the WHO, and in line with Uganda Standards US EAS 386: 2005 and US EAS 356: 2004, UNBS wishes to inform all stakeholders and importers of used footwear and textiles that, as a precautionary measure, the importation of these commodities has been suspended with immediate effect until further notice.”

The suspension, if enforced, will add to the pain and economic disruption arising from the government of Uganda’s drastic measures to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

This is not the first time the government has threatened to ban imports of 2nd hand wear. About a year ago, the government mooted a similar proposal only to backtrack after the US Embassy threatened to retaliate noting that the measure goes against the AGOA act.

