British P.M Johnson and fiancee announce birth of baby son

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby this morning, UK Media has reported.

The Dailymail has quoted Johnson’s spokesperson as saying: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

The couple has been showered by best wishes messages from across the UK political divide, especially following the Prime Minister’s recovery from Coronavirus that kept him in the intensive care Unit for nearly a week early this month.

The birth of Johnson’s sixth child (yet to be named) and Symonds’s first, is said to have come earlier than expected because, as the Mail has reported, the baby was due in early summer.

The couple announced the pregnancy on February 29, following their engagement at the exclusive Caribbean island of Mustique around the new year break.

Johnson 55, and Symonds 31, have been romantically involved since 2018.

Johnson announced the divorce of his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler, in September 2018.

Johnson and Wheeler have four children together, ranging in age from 20 to 26.

