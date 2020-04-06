Connect with us

British PM admitted to hospital due to persistent COVID-19 symptoms

British PM admitted to hospital due to persistent COVID-19 symptoms

UK Prime Minister Johnson has tested positive to coronavrus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted in hospital following advice from his doctor to have tests because of persistent COVID-19 symptoms, British media has reported.

Johnson has been in self-isolation for the past ten days after he contracted the deadly Coronavirus. The move represents a worsening of the health Crisis in the UK where nearly 5000 people have lost lives to the pandemic out of about 48,000 positive cases.

UK Media says that PM Johnson will remain the head of government.

In the midst of the crisis, the Queen and Head of State has addressed the nation and offered to reassure Britons that the war will be won. She paid special tribute to the NHS staff and volunteers for their service.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is reported to have come out of self-isolation in Scotland where he had been after he tested positive to Coronavirus.

 

