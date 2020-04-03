Connect with us

COVID-19 cases pass one million

COVID-19 cases pass one million

Many countries have been overwhelmed by the number of dead people and mortuaries are failing to cope

The world has today woken up to a grim set of new statistics. More than a million people have now gotten infected with the deadly Coronavirus and more than 50,000 have died to the disease only identified four months ago.

The United States of America is now the epicentre of the disease and accounts for nearly a quarter of all infections.

During the last 24 hours, the US recorded the highest death toll of any country since the outbreak started in China December, with more than 1000 deaths.

And the World Health Organisation says the virus has reached nearly every country in the world, the fasted spreading pandemic ever recorded, thanks to air travel.

Uganda’s cases rise to 45

In Uganda, the number of cases has increased by one, after the wife of one of the patients already diagnosed with the disease, also tested positive to the disease. According to Minister Aceng, out of the 302 samples that were tested on April 2, 2020, only one turned out positive.

The latest victim is a 22-year old woman is a resident of Nkokonjeru in Wakiso district.

