COVID-19 Cases reach 52 after 4 new positive tests

Uganda has recorded 4 additional cases of the Coronavirus bringing the total number to 52.

According to President Museveni, 300 samples were taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) on Saturday and 296 tested negative while the 4 were positive bringing the total to 52.

According to Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services, Ministry of Health, all the patients didn’t show any sign or symptoms of the virus and all had arrived from Dubai.

The patients include a 22 year old Ugandan male, resident of Kakikoro Wakiso, a 66 year old Ugandan female resident of Luzira, a 65 Ugandan female resident of Jinja and 26 year old Uganda male resident of Lubaga.

“Today a total number of 377 individuals have been discharged from institutional quarantine and a total of 602 are under institutional quarantine while 834 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up” read a statement from Mwebesa.

The Ministry of Health continues to appeal to the public to remain calm and vigilant as the earlier 48 cases have improved and are in stable condition.

