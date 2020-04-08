COVID-19: One tests positive bringing total cases to 53

The total cases of COVID-19 have reached 53 after one person tested positive today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni while addressing the nation on Wednesday at State house Nakasero said “214 samples were tested today and only one tested positive bringing the total number to 53”.

The president also warned Ugandans from holding mass exercises advising them to use their homes ir rooms for exercise.

Museveni also warned those taking the guidlines put up by government slightly to stop as the war is about life and death.

