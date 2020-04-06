Family loses two from COVID-19

The Sunrise has reliably learned that Hajj Sulaiman Kiggundu Mugerwa of New Jersey has saccumbed to Coronavirus from New Jersey Hospital. Kiggundu’s death comes a few days after his young sister, one Mariam Mugerwa Gita who lived in New York also passed away last week from the same disease.

The duo reportedly hail from Masaka and are relatives of the former Women Member of Parliament for Masaka Sauda Mugerwa.

These are the first Ugandan American casualties of the COVID19 scourge but they are hardly the first ones globally as seven Ugandans who were living in the United Kingdom has also been declared victims of the disease.

They include Dr. Acellam Labeja, 69, a medical doctor who died at the front-line of the COVID19 battle at Lewisham hospital in the UK.

Other reported Ugandans are Sarah Aceng, Charles Paddy Kayiwa, Jane Kobong, Gertrude Lukeca, Boniface Okee and Susan Onyac.

