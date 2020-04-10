Good news as three COVID-19 patients test negative

So far three of the confirmed COVID-19 patients in Uganda have twice tested negative following serious treatment and they are set to be discharged from hospitals,

Dr Henry Mwebesa,The Director general health services in the ministry of health revealed the developments.

“Three cases have tested negative twice after treatment and are being considered for discharge by the clinicians,” said Mwebesa in a statement.

Mwebesa further revealed that all the other patients are in stable condition responding to treatment.

“All the 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago Specialised Hospital(20), Entebbe Grade B hospital(31), Adjumani(1) and Hoima(1) hospitals,” he said.

Mwebesa however appealed to the general population to remain calm and not harass abroad returnees but instead encourage them to turn up for testing.

“Avoid stigmatising families of people taken into quarantine or hospitals for isolation,” he added.

As of now, a cumulative of 3862 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uganda.

A total of 538 individuals are still under institutional quarantine while 571 contacts for the confirmed cases are under follow up.

