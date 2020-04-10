Gulu Institute of health sciences Donates to Gulu task

By Okot Wilfred.

The Director Gulu Institute of Health Sciences and Gulu School of Nursing Alfred Okwonga has donated a cheque worth one million shillings, 60 boxes of Soap and 560litres of liquid soap to Gulu district COVID-19 task force.

While handing over the items on Thursday afternoon to the task force coordinator, Okwonga said the cheque is to help by fuel for ambulances that are handling emergencies and benefit communities during this lockdown.

Okwonga added “the 560litres of liquid soap and 60 bars of Soap will be given to health facilities and markets within Gulu municipality as hygiene is the first priority in the fight against COVID-19”.

The taskforce coordinator also the chairman LC5 Gulu district Martin Ojara Mapenduzi said the support will go along in easing the work of the task force in fighting the virus.

“As the district task force, we have not received any cent from the central government, we are just relying on the generosity of people and well wishers which is a timely and a good gesture” said Mapenduzi.

Mapenduzi appealed to the central government and the public to consider supporting the work of the taskforce if they’re to defeat the virus.

Currently Uganda has confirmed 53 cases.

Comments

comments