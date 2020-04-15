House of Zaka contributes 4 tonnes of food for Covid 19

Today we have contributed 4 tonnes (4,000kgs) of maize flour to the Covid-19 National Taskforce at the Office of the Prime Minister.

4 tonnes is less than 5% of what we have in stock under our #Zakat_Food_Care_Programme keeping the rest for our Muslim Communities.

Our CEO, Sheikh Mahmood Kibaate, Hajati Fatuma Katongole and Hajati Nia on behalf of the Board of Directors of House of Zakat and Waqf Uganda delivered the food the Hon. Ministers, Mary K. Okurut, and Gen. Katumba Wamala and others in present.

Purposely, we requsted the taskforce to give us permission while under their supervision to distribute, Food, Ifar and other essentials to Muslim communities preparing to fast the coming Holy month of Ramathan.

Hon. Minister Mary K. Okurut assured us that thats a very serious issue which had not been put forward to them by any Muslim authority.

“We thank Hoise of Zakat. May Allah reward you for lending a hand to the nation. Regarding Ranathan, we are going to discuss it and forge way forward regarding feeding muslims in Ramathan working with Muslim Institutions” Remarked Hon. Minister, Mary K Okurut.

Pearl FM Uganda Pearl FM DAAWA Corporate Muslims Association Corporate muslims UGANDANS IN DUBAI UGANDA MUSLIM BROTHERS AND SISTERS (UMBS)

FORUM UGANDAN MUSLIMS Ugandans in Dubai & UAE Ugandan North American Association – UNAA Airtel Uganda MTN Uganda Bukedde TV NTV Uganda NBS Tv Uganda live sream Fans Salam Television CBS FM radio buganda fans page

TROPICAL BANK LTD Diamond Trust Bank Uganda Pride Microfinance BBS Terefayina ISLAM IS THE ONLY TRUE RELIGION FOR ALLAH Indian Centre for Islamic Finance Sharing Islam Thurayya Islam Media Uganda Lembaga Zakat Negeri Kedah Darul Aman World Zakat Forum Kawempe Muslim SEC School Kibuli Secondary School Kibuli Old Students’ Association Gombe Secondary School Islamic University in Uganda Kampala Campus

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY IN UGANDA(IUIU) ARUA CAMPUS Puskas Baznas Badan Amil Zakat Nasional (BAZNAS) National Zakat Foundation

Comments

comments