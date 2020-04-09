Connect with us

Kabaka gives UGX100m & relief food in COVID support

Kabaka gives UGX100m & relief food in COVID support

UGX100m is Kabaka’s gesture of solidarity

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has donated UGX100m and an undisclosed volume of relief food to the National COVID-19 Response Task force.

The assistance was delivered by Kabaka’s young brother Prince David Wasajja and was received by the Prime Minister who is also the head of the Task Force Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda.

