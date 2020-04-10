Kagame sacks indisciplined minister Olivier Nduhungirehe

The minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in charge of East African Community Olivier Nduhungirehe has been sacked.

President Paul Kagame through Rwanda’s prime minister Edourd Ngirente, sacked Nduhungirehe for consistently acting based on personal opinions over government policies while serving as minister.

“Today, 09th April, The President of The Republic of Rwanda has removed from office Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe for constantly acting based on personal opinion over government policies while serving as minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in charge of East African Community,” reada dismissal latter signed by Rwanda’s prime minister Ngirente.

The letter also adds that Nduhungirehe has been removed from office with immediate effect.

Nduhungirehe who was appointed Minister In 2017 was mediating in the Uganda-Rwanda talks on behalf of Rwanda and during his time, he was accused for frustrating the talks between the countries.

It is alleged that Nduhungirehe used to pick petty fights on social media platforms mostly his Twitter handle attacking Ugandan officials among others.

Inform of his farewell message, Nduhungirehe wrote on his Twitter handle thanking president Kagame for allowing him to serve his country as he is ready to serve in another capacity.

