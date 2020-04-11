Minister Kutesa meets Chinese Ambassador on situation of Ugandans in China

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Sam Kutesa has met with the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda His Excellency Zheng Zhuqiang on the matter regarding situation of Ugandans in China.

During the meeting, Kutesa conveyed the serious concern of the Government of Uganda on the harassment and mistreatment of its nationals living in China calling on the Chinese government to urgently intervene and address the plight of Ugandans in China.

However the Chinese Ambassador Zhuqiang assured Minister Kutesa that China values its relationship with Uganda and other African countries.

Zhuqiang said that the Chinese Government was taking steps to address the matter and undertook to take up the concerns of the Government of Uganda with the relevant authorities in China.

The meeting which was also attended by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Patrick Mugoya and Uganda’s Ambassador to China, Dr Crispus Kiyonga comes after Foreigners in Some cities of China are being harassed, evicted from houses and hotels with some being denied health care services.

