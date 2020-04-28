MOH launches Coronavirus survey to determine way forward on lockdown

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has today flagged off teams of health workers to collect blood and throat samples from members of the general public to determine if there are any instances of Coronavirus infections in the population.

The launch of the survey necessarily means that the President is unlikely to relax any restrictions today, as the government tries to ensure it remains scientific in its decision-making process.

Aceng says the results of the survey will be released on May 4, a day before the current lockdown period ends. Aceng has reiterated that the results of the survey will inform subsequent decisions by the government on whether or not to relax the tight lockdown measures currently in place across the country.

“This survey intends to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 among communities in Uganda. Results will be provided on 4 May 2020 and will inform subsequent decisions,” said Aceng in a twitter post.

The ministry appealed to members of the public to cooperate. The ministry says it targets

-Market vendors

-Truck drivers and communities along their routes

-Border crossing points and their communities

-Health workers

-Religious leaders

-Way bridge areas and communities

-Traffic police, Army, LDU

“During this survey, the teams will take a blood sample, nose and throat swab from individuals and test for COVID-19.

“We appeal to the communities to cooperate with the teams and provide information. It’s for our own good”

The development comes ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s highly anticipated address to the nation later today, in which he’s expected to talk about measures by the government to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infections from among truck drivers.

Over the past week, truck drivers from Tanzania and Kenya have emerged as the biggest threat of Coronavirus spread in Uganda. Museveni promised to address the problem and resulting anxiety in today’s address.

Comments

comments