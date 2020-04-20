Museveni eases Boda boda restrictions, hails medics

Museveni said that following a meeting with the transport committee, Boda bodas will be allowed to operate until 5PM, a slight relaxation from the earlier 2PM deadline.

The president also hailed Ugandan medical doctors and nurses for the dedication in treating COVID-19 patients and for embarking on other innovations.

By yesterday April 19, 2020, some 28 patients, out of the total 55 people that were under treatment, had been discharged from different hospitals where they have been treated.

Museveni also praised Ugandan scientists for managing to successfully sequence the gene of the Coronavirus strain in Uganda. He noted that this feat will allow Ugandan scientists to design more accurate testing kits.

On the issue of food distribution, Museveni blamed some local traders for hoarding beans, which has contributed to the delay in relief food distribution to vulnerable residents in Kampala.

Museveni warned that if he continues to receive news of continuing hoarding, he will order for the importation of beans from abroad, citing Mexico as one of the probably source countries.

