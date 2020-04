This was revealed yesterday by Frank Baine, the Spokesperson of Uganda Prisons Service.

Baine said the President’s decision came on the advice of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee, which is chaired by the Attorney General William Byaruhanga.

Baine noted however that the identities of the beneficiaries of the president’s clemency gesture are yet to be worked out, but added that they will choose those on minor offenses and have served 2/3 of their sentences.

