Museveni stops exercising in public

Museveni, during a live televised address to the nation yesterday April 8, 2020, also stopped boda bodas from operating beyond 2pm in the afternoon, as well as Pick-up vehicles from carrying passengers.

Museveni said that although there are signs the government is getting on top of the situation as shown by the decreasing number of people, especially from the community that have tested positive to the Coronavirus, there is need to continue to be cautious.

The new tighter restrictions come as the country records one more positive case of Coronavirus infection taking the total to 53 cases so far. All the recent positive tests have come from the quarantine facility at Entebbe and not among the contacts that were isolated from the community, a ray of hope that the disease had not spread widely in Uganda.

He also dismissed calls for relaxing the shutdown measures by rejecting requests by undisclosed education institutions to conduct online exams.

He however offered hope that the strict restrictions could be relaxed next week when the 32 days ban on social gatherings as well as the 14-day total shutdown regulations are supposed to come to an end. Museveni said that as the period for the ban on gatherings as well as the strict shutdown of businesses draws to an end, the government will review the measures.

The 32-day ban on public gatherings, closure of all education institutions and airline travel into Uganda came into effect on March 20, 2020. It is the hope of many people that when this period expires on April 22, these restrictions could be lifted.

