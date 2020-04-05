Nakalema Bites in Elegu, Amuru District, 17 officers arrested

The Anti Corruption Unit of State House headed by Lt. Col Edith Nakalema working with a joint COVID19 security force yesterday swung in action at Eregu border point in Amuru district

The units arrested several army and police personnel who tortured several women and men who were found holed up in a lodge during curfew hours.

Army and police officers, on 03rd April stormed a lodge belonging to Ms. Auma Margaret, the Chairperson for Elegu Women Cross-boarder Traders Savings and Credit cooperative Society

These rounded up the men and women whom were found in the lodge, some of whom were naked and these were frog-matched, beaten and forced to roll in the mud.

Following the President’s directive that errant officers beating up Ugandans must be brought to book, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema took up the matter with the Regional Police Commander

This led to the summoning of the officers who stormed Eregu and arrested all the 11 police and six army officers who were involved in the violence.

“We have arrested all of them, they will be charged with criminal torture. The six soldiers will appear before the 4th Division Court on Tuesday April 7,” Lt. Col. Nakalema said.

The police officers include; ASP Barenzi Richard, Sgt. Musasizi Charles, Cpl Odongo Jacob, PC Opado Moses, PC Opio Augustine, PC Okello Bosco, PC Okello Jimmy, PC Sentamu Richard, PC Byamukama Constatine, PC Funga Nelson and PC Busingye Alla while the army officers include Lance Corporal Awinyi Abor Constatine, Pt Makanga Muhammed, Pt Eboku John Mack, Pt Mutenga Robert, Pt Ayo Silverster and Pt. Ahimbisibwe Emma.

Addressing the country recently on the Covid-19 situation, President Museveni warned law enforcers, especially the local defence units, against assaulting and beating people they found out during curfew hours.

He urged the public to report erring security officials and law enforcers to Lt Col Nakalema, on the toll free number: 0800202500 and 0778202500 for whatsapp.

