South Sudan Confirms first COVID-19 case

CoronavirusEast Africa’s youngest nation, South Sudan has confirmed its first COVID-19 case

The vice president and deputy chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Riek Machar has confirmed the developments during todays presser held at Pyramid Hotel in Juba.

“The patient was brought to the UN clinic on 02-April with fever, cough, headache and shortness of breath, our ministry of health officials went to the clinic and collected tge samples in tge same day which have tested positive” said Machar.

Machar said the 29-year old patient arrived in the country from Ethiopia on February 28, and that she was being treated in an isolation centre.

