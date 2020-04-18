Tanzanian Truck driver tests positive ministry tracing him

Uganda has confirmed 1 new COVID-19 case of a Tanzanian truck driver who arrived from Mutukula.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa the Director General Health Services, the victim is a 34 year old Tanzanian truck driver from Dar-ES- Salam who arrived at Mutukula boarder post on 16th April 2020

Dr. Mwebesa adds that the patient is being traced in order to be returned to Tanzania.

“The patient had no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and efforts to trace him are underway in order to return him to Tanzania”.

According to the Ministry of Health Uganda, 1,120 samples were tested on 17th April 2020 where 744 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry and 376 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts to confirmed cases in the country.

“Today 17th April 2020, 1120 samples were tested and only one was positive, 744 samples were from truck drivers and 376 were from institutional quarantine and contacts to confirmed cases” read Dr. Mwebesa’s statement.

However this doesn’t affect confirmed cases in the country as they remain at 55 with 20 recoveries and 35 active cases.

