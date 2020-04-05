Three NHS African Doctors Die in UK’s COVID-19 Battle

The three NHS Doctors, Dr Adil El Tayar, Dr Amged el-Hawrani and Dr. Alfa SaaduBy Agencies

The ongoing Covid19 pandemic would sooner than later begin to ravage the medical staff of UK’s revered National Health Service (NHS), where the first three frontline doctors who lost their lives were from Africa and Moslems.

Dr Adil El Tayar (64) and Dr Amged el-Hawrani (55 years old) are Sudanese, while Dr Alfa Saadu (68) is Nigerian.

The three of them had accumulated over 100 years of dedicated service to the NHS: two of them, El Tayar and Saadu had retired but recently voluntarily returned to assist the NHS and the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the three African-born doctors were Muslims, a fourth NHS doctor to die, Habib Zaidi, 76, of Pakistani origin was also a Muslim. As much as one might pray, there is a strong likelihood more NHS staff of all types of backgrounds and levels will become infected with the virus, the hope is for few or no more deaths.

Britain, which went into lockdown on Mar. 23, is on a steep coronavirus trajectory as it battles the virus with more 3,600 deaths as of April 3.

There is a sad irony these gentlemen find themselves in the limelight in the week where the entire country stepped out of self-isolation for five minutes to pay a beautiful tribute to NHS staff—even while some sections of the British press refused to acknowledge the diversity of the NHS in that touching moment.

Even more ironic is the fact the post-Brexit mood-music on immigration being played by the Boris Johnson administration had been one that was doubling down on the “hostile environment” policies of the Conservative administrations of the past 10 years.

It had been variously pointed out the hardline approach would inimically affect the NHS, given its long-standing reliance on foreign workers, which manifests itself in a remarkably ethnically diverse work force.

The diversity of the service has its roots in the post-World War II recruitment policy of Britain to source staff from its then empire.

Indeed, one of the news reports that would have gained far more traction had it not been released in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic was the long-awaited report on the independent inquiry into UK’s treatment of the Windrush generation, which slammed the government for its “thoughtlessness” and “institutional racism”.

This report prompted the home secretary Priti Patel to apologize in the House of Commons, even though there is no indication that the government intends to backtrack on its policy.

Comments

comments