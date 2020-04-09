Tycoon Abid Alam arrested

The Anti Corruption Unit of State House headed by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema working with police have today arrested business tycoon Abid Alam over various cases of violence including attempted murder, gang rape and destruction of property in Bukompe, in Kassandah district.

A few days ago, armed people suspected to have been sent by Abid Alam destroyed property, gang raped a woman and stole various animals.

The tycoon has a long standing disagreements with some residents of Bukompe Village, Nalutuntu subcounty in Kassadha who are protesting his claim on the disputed land.

Addressing the media today at her office in Kampala, Lt. Col. Nakalema said Abid Alam is being investigated over the alleged atrocities including attempted murder and unlawful destruction of property in Bukoba, Kassanda District.

Nakalema said while Alam was not physically present at the scene of violence, he would make a statement given that there are already related cases against him.

“ Alam Abid already has 27 cases files accusing him of various atrocities in Mubende.” Said Nakalema.

Nakalema aded “What attracted my attention is what happened on Saturday night at a village called Bukompe in Kassanda. Such evil acts including gang rape and attempted murder are not acceptable in this country. When I received this information, I called Mr. Abid Alam to ask him to record a statement”.

Comments

comments