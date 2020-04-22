Connect with us

Uganda admits to flouting WHO rules over COVID cases

Coronavirus update

The Ministry of Health has admitted to flouting international regulations by sending truck drivers back to their native countries, contrary to WHO’s International health regulations.

As a result, the Ministry of Health has revised upwards the total number of COVID-19 cases for Uganda to 61, taking into account the 5 non-Ugandan truck drivers.

The Ministry made the statement after recording one more case of COVID-19 yesterday April 21 at Malaba border.

The case is of a 32-year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border from Kenya.

“The WHO international Health Regulations require that every case is counted and treated in a country where it was tested and confirmed. Against this background, Uganda is required to add the five (5) positive foreign truck drivers to our statistics (i.e the 1 Tanzanian and 4 Kenyans). This includes 2 cases who had earlier gone back to their respective home countries.

