Uganda admits to flouting WHO rules over COVID cases

As a result, the Ministry of Health has revised upwards the total number of COVID-19 cases for Uganda to 61, taking into account the 5 non-Ugandan truck drivers.

The Ministry made the statement after recording one more case of COVID-19 yesterday April 21 at Malaba border.

The case is of a 32-year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border from Kenya.

“The WHO international Health Regulations require that every case is counted and treated in a country where it was tested and confirmed. Against this background, Uganda is required to add the five (5) positive foreign truck drivers to our statistics (i.e the 1 Tanzanian and 4 Kenyans). This includes 2 cases who had earlier gone back to their respective home countries.

Comments

comments