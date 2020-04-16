Visual Artists lose Gallant soldier Paul Kyegombe

Some of Paul Kyegombe’s art piece

Paul Kyegombe, an old boy of SMACK, Kiwanuka House, in the 1985-91* has passed on in Atlanta, Georgia, US indeed the world is in in shock for losing a pillar in the community and a darling to all.

Kyegombe was described as one of the top students in Uganda, during his days at Kisubi in 1984.

He topped students at his O’Levels in 1988 where he scored (6 in 6, 10 in 8), and he was among the Top students at A’Level Exams with (AAAA).

Kyegombe was admitted to Makerere University for Engineering in 1991 and after completion, He scooped a scholarship in Architecture at Huddersfield University, UK.

Kyegombe graduated with Honours in 1998, and started working for Dyer Brown Architects n the UK before he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to continue with his architectural work with Dyer Brown.

Later on, Kyegombe started his own practice in the city where he was also an avid professional artist, who earned a good living from his artwork, specialising in oil on canvas.

His paintings were much admired.

In 2016, Engineer Paul Kyegombe was voted among the best Architects in the world

He is survived by a son, Solomon.

May the Almighty God grant his family the grace to deal with the loss!

Comments

comments