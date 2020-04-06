Woman gang raped as thugs attack a farm in Kassanda district; farm owner accuses Indian investor

Police in Kassanda district is investigating the incidence, where about 50 thugs allegedly attacked and destroyed properties worth millions belonging to Arthur Mugenyi, a resident of Bukoba Village, Nalututu Parish in Nalututu Sub County Kassanda district.

SP Latif Zaake, the Wamala Regional Police Commander confirmed that three people, all employees of Mugenyi were affected in this brutal attack.

“At around 11:00 pm on Saturday April 4, 2020 during the curfew hours when everybody is silent, a group of about 50 men with Pangas and Machetes attacked the farm and destroyed one acre of banana plantation, killed some goats,” he said via a phone call interview.

Zaake added that the residents later called the police and came to people’s rescue, “None of the suspect has been arrested but we have launched an investigation and soon the perpetrators shall be aligned before Courts of law,”.

During the attack, the gang beat severely Mugenyi’s prominent cattle keeper, Samuel Kyabale on his head and gang raped his wife, in front of their children.

Mugenyi says that his three acres of banana plantations were destroyed; two houses of his employees destroyed and in addition to killing some goats, the suspects also took 20 cows and 50 goats.

Mugenyi accused Abid Alarm, an Indian investor, for being the master minder of this attack.

“Before this incident happened, Abid, his son and his Kanyamas (workers) spent the whole of Saturday morning here at his farm too, planning on how to commit these crimes and he left that place at around 6pm, after instructing his men,” said Mugenyi.

Eye witness said that the attack was commanded by Akim Zirimenya, one of Abid’s managers, who was released from police cells three weeks ago on a Police Bond after Abid himself stood as his surety.

The case on reference number: CRB 234/2020 was reported at Kassanda Police Station and investigations are under way

He said that Abid has always had disagreements with a number of residents in this area over land.

“This is not the first time. These serious crimes have been committed here since for a long time. Last year alone three people were killed in Bukoba and Bukompe villages by workers of Abid Alarm, some suspects were arrested and later were set free due to corrupt tendencies,” Mugenyi said

Simeo Nsubuga Muwanga, the Kassanda South Constituency Member of Parliament condemned this act and vowed to fight for his people till his last drop.

“As the Area MP, together with my voters, we have tried our level best to report these matters to relevant authorities, we reported to Police and several files have been opened but none has ever been successfully prosecuted.” He said via a phone interview.

Nsubuga added that on several occasions he advised his constituents to go Courts of law and open up Civil Suits against Abid and there are over five cases in Mubende High Court and Kampala High Court (Land Division) involving Abid Alarm.

“In fact Mugyenyi took him to court and secured a Court injunction stopping Abid Alarm from entering into his land, we have reported him to Bamugemeirere Commission of inquiry.” Saud Nsubuga

I have reported him to the Speaker of Parliament and presented the matter on the floor of Parliament, I even reached to an extent of reporting him to H.E President and even submitted written reports but nothing has been done.” he said

Efforts to get comment from Abid were futile because all his known numbers did not go through by press time.

