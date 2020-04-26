World passes tragic new COVID-19 milestone

The World has now lost more than 200,000 people in the continuing deadly Coronavirus outbreak, figures from the Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States indicate.

Up to 2.9m people have now suffered from the deadliest outbreak since the Spanish Fle pandemic that gripped the world in 1918 and killed an estimated 50 million people.

The tragic loss of thousands of lives, has mostly affected western countries with the United States being the most affected country.

The U.S has so far lost more than 50,000 people and recorded over 900,000 infections.

Although comparing countries and the human cost they’ve incurred due to COVID-19 remains a debate, more than five countries have at least so far lost more than 20,000 people each. They are; The U.S: 54,000, Spain: 22,000, Italy: 26,000, France: 22,000 and Britain: 20,000.

Europe generally accounts for the highest number of deaths and infections. The European Union has recorded 122,000 deaths out of more than 1.33m infections.

Africa has so far lost more than 1,300 people out more than 30,000 infections. Algeria has the highest number of fatalities with 419 deaths from 3000 infections, followed by Egypt with 307 deaths from over 4000 infections. South Africa has lost more than 86 deaths but also has the highest number of infections at 4,360.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other global bodies such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organisation, have warned countries to only use scientific evidence as they try to re-open their economies.

This caution comes as more countries are relaxing strict lock-down measures. Some countries like Sweden have suggested issuing green passports, to people who have recovered from the disease.

