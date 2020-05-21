15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as number rises to 160

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 160.

According to the Ministry, 10 new cases are from truck drivers who arrived via Elegu while 5 cases were from the community cases under quarantine.

The Ministry said 21 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their countries of origin bringing the total number of Foreign truck drivers handed over to their country of origin since the presidential directive to 145.

The total samples tested today were 2, 729, where 2101 were from truck drivers and 628 were from the community.

The total number of recoveries stand at 66 with 0 deaths and 160 total confirmed cases

