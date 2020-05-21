Connect with us

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as number rises to 160

Health

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as number rises to 160

Avatar
Published on

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s Health Minister

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
The Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 160.

According to the Ministry, 10 new cases are from truck drivers who arrived via Elegu while 5 cases were from the community cases under quarantine.

The Ministry said 21 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their countries of origin bringing the total number of Foreign truck drivers handed over to their country of origin since the presidential directive to 145.

The total samples tested today were 2, 729, where 2101 were from truck drivers and 628 were from the community.

The total number of recoveries stand at 66 with 0 deaths and 160 total confirmed cases

Comments

comments

Related Topics:,

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top