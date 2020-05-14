Connect with us

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as cases shoot to 160

Health

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as cases shoot to 160

Avatar
Published on

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s Health Minister

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 21 new Coronavirus cases out of the 1,593 samples of truck drivers bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 160 in Uganda.

According to the Ministry, the cases include 8 Kenyans, 5 Ugandans, 7 Tanzanians and 1 South Sudanese who arrived via Mutukula, Busia and Elegu borders.

All the 303 community samples tested negative for COVID-19 bringing the total number of samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute at 1896.

Currently Uganda has 160 confirmed cases, 66 active cases, 0 deaths and 31 have been Repatriated to their countries.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top