23 new COVID -19 cases confirmed total cases stand at 198

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 198.

According to the Ministry, 19 new cases are truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Busia while 4 cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

All the community cases/contacts were under quarantine at the time of test as 38 positive foreign truck drivers handed over to their country of origin.

The Ministry also notes that 851 Samples were tested from Points of Entry while 336 Samples were from the community totalling to 1187 tests.

Uganda’s cases stand at 198 with 0 deaths.

Comments

comments