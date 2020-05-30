3 surprise resignations at URA point to unease in tax body

Three commissioners have resigned from Uganda Revenue Authority, just three months after President Yoweri Museveni appointed John Musinguzi Rujoki at the helm of the tax body after sacking Doris Akol.

The high profile Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Dicksons Kateshumbwa confirmed he had resigned from the job he had just started on April 1, having been moved from the position of Commissioner Customs.

By the time of his resignation, Kateshumbwa, was serving as the Chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council.

The Sunrise has learnt that two other Commissioners Henry Saka for Tax Investigations, Silaj Kanyesige for Large Taxpayers office have also resigned.

It is not clear whether these were voluntary resignations or that they have been forced to quit by the new Commissioner General. Some media outlets indicate that the new boss Rujoki wielded the axe.

URA act empowers the Commissioner General to appoint and disappoint, with approval from the Board, Commissioners.

The surprise changes come at a time of a rapid decline, (reported to be around 48% against the target) in tax collections during the current financial year.

The resignations also come less than two weeks before the presentation of the government’s 2020/21 budget in which the Finance of Finance is also expected to show how the economy performed in the outgoing financial year.

Comments

comments