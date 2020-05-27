31 new COVID-19 Cases as number shoots to 253

The Ministry of Health has today 26 May, 2020 confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 253.

According to the Ministry, 23 new cases are from the Points of Entry while 8 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

The Ministry noted that all the contacts were under quarantine at the time of test as 20 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

The Ministry tested 896 samples from Points of Entry as 220 were from the communities.

Currently Uganda has 253 confirmed cases with 69 recoveries and 0 deaths

